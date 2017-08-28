Game of Thrones' Final Season: Everything We Need to See Happen Before the HBO Series Signs Off for Good
Is casting already underway for Big Little Lies season two?!
OK, we're sorry to get your hopes up, as HBO has yet to officially announce the miniseries that everyone was obsessed with from February through April will return for a second season, but Reese Witherspoon did offer up an update that if making us excited.
"We're talking about it, but it's sort of up to the writer Liane Moriarty," Witherspoon, who executive-produced and starred in the hit series, told E! News' Will Marfuggi while promoting her new film, Home Again.
And if season two does end up happening, it seems like some of Witherspoon's famous friends want in on the action in Monterey.
"I have gotten two really interesting calls, but we'll see happens," Witherspoon teased, thought she wasn't about to give up the names of the actors hitting up her cell just yet. "No, I can't say!"
Earlier this month, HBO programming president Casey Bloys discussed the network's thoughts on another season, echoing Witherspoon's sentiment that it's ultimately up to Moriarty.
"Liane taking her crack at it and I think that it's interesting," he said. "I don't think [there's been] a time when we've gone to the writer of the novel, the source material, to come up with like, ‘Do you see ongoing stories?' I'll be very curious to see what she comes up with that. Normally you go to a TV writer, and say, ‘What do you see?'"
Hopefully, Moriarty sees enough plotlines for a second season.
Big Little Lies received a ton of Emmy nominations, with Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman both nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category. Their co-stars Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgård were also nominated, with the show also earning a slot in the Outstanding Limited Series category.
