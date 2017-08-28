Is casting already underway for Big Little Lies season two?!

OK, we're sorry to get your hopes up, as HBO has yet to officially announce the miniseries that everyone was obsessed with from February through April will return for a second season, but Reese Witherspoon did offer up an update that if making us excited.

"We're talking about it, but it's sort of up to the writer Liane Moriarty," Witherspoon, who executive-produced and starred in the hit series, told E! News' Will Marfuggi while promoting her new film, Home Again.

And if season two does end up happening, it seems like some of Witherspoon's famous friends want in on the action in Monterey.