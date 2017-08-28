With its torrential rain and devastating flooding, Hurricane Harvey has ripped through southern Texas, killing at least eight and creating complete destruction in its wake. Unfortunately for the people of Texas, the storm (and subsequent catastrophic flooding) is expected to continue on for several more days.

Last night during the 2017 MTV's Video Music Awards, host Katy Perry urged viewers to donate to the Red Cross, explaining, "We're praying for your safety in the days to come and stay with you as you rebuild, because we're all in this together."

Many celebrities who were born, bred or lived/live in Texas have taken to social media to send love, prayers and even dollars to relief efforts, which the Federal Emergency Management Agency claims may take "a couple of years."

From NFL player JJ Watt's big plea for big money to Beyoncés prayers and Hilary Duff's dismay at what's happening in her hometown, see what celebrity Texans are saying to help out...