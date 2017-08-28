Consider Katy Perry completely unbothered by the pandemonium surrounding Taylor Swift 's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

In case you missed it, the visual for Taylor's latest single premiered at last night's 2017 MTV VMAs, which Katy just so happened to be hosting. The rumor mill was most definitely churning with speculation that the pop stars would end their feud once and for all during the award show, but as a source explains to E! News, Perry never expected to share the stage with Swift.

"Katy knew well beforehand that Taylor wasn't going to show, and it didn't faze her," our source shares. The "Swish Swish" songstress was in "great spirits all day yesterday while getting ready and hosting the VMAs," the insider adds.