Kevin Hart Launches Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge

Kevin Hart is calling on his fellow celebrities to help make a difference in helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The comedian posted a video to Instagram starting a new "challenge" he's hoping will sweep social media among his famous friends. He admits that he's putting aside the silliness to discuss something more serious.

"I'm starting a real challenge," he starts before adding that he will "lead the charge in stepping up this way." Hart will donate $25,000 to the American Red Cross to help those suffering from damages and injuries caused by the hurricane that has left some people in Texas homeless and thousands more without electricity.