French Montana Jokes About Alessandra Ambrosio's MTV VMAs Look on Fashion Police: "It's Not Easy Access"

French Montana is sounding off.

On tonight's all-new Fashion Police MTV Video Music Awards special, the "Unforgettable" rapper joins co-hosts Melissa Rivers, Brad Goreski, Giuliana Rancic, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho to weigh in on all the red carpet looks from the event.

As usual, no one is guaranteed safe from critique, not even Alessandra Ambrosio, whose Balmain ensemble elicited some strong opinions from the panel in the exclusive clip above.

"It may all match, but this doesn't work for me," NeNe says. Of course, I could rock it, but she can't do this. She's not pulling this off, I don't care what you say."

"That is not $5,500 well spent. You need to invest your money somewhere else," Brad agrees. "I think this is a mess, a mess."

French Montana also isn't pleased with the supermodel's look, but for a much different reason. "It's not easy access," he points out.

"Well, it might be crotch-less, you don't know," Margaret argues, while Giuliana reasons, "You could leave the boots on."

"I like your style!" French responds.

See the Fashion Police debate go down in the sneak above!

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 MTV Video Music Awards special tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!

