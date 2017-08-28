French Montana is sounding off.

On tonight's all-new Fashion Police MTV Video Music Awards special, the "Unforgettable" rapper joins co-hosts Melissa Rivers, Brad Goreski, Giuliana Rancic, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho to weigh in on all the red carpet looks from the event.

As usual, no one is guaranteed safe from critique, not even Alessandra Ambrosio, whose Balmain ensemble elicited some strong opinions from the panel in the exclusive clip above.

"It may all match, but this doesn't work for me," NeNe says. Of course, I could rock it, but she can't do this. She's not pulling this off, I don't care what you say."