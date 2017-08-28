It's the final countdown, Game of Thrones fans.

Now that season seven has come to a close with that epic, game-changing 80-minute finale that saw Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen give in to carnal desire just as the show confirmed they're, you know, aunt and nephew, Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish finally get what was coming to him (his throat slit) courtesy of the Stark sisters, and the Night King freaking decimate the Wall thanks to his new blue flame-breathing pet Viserion, we're officially walking the long and dreadful road to the HBO hit's farewell season.

And with just six episodes left to wrap up this sprawling saga, it's beginning to feel like a "so much to do, so little time to do it" situation. Will co-creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff be able to wrap everything up with a neat bow? Probably not. But there's a handful of things we need them to include in season eight. Call us Arya, because we've got a list...