All the Men Who Debuted Unexpected Facial Hair at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Game of Thrones' Final Season: Everything We Need to See Happen Before the HBO Series Signs Off for Good
What better time to show the world you can pull off just about any look than on the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet?
A couple of musical men took the opportunity to boast their facial hair-growing abilities at last night's award show, giving little boys all over the world something to look forward to. Three men in particular caught our eyes with the scruff they brought to the table.
Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris and Jared Leto were all fearless in both wardrobe and grooming. Jonas has always sported a little bit of a shadow but opted to put full emphasis on the mustache, à la the emoji man. Harris chose to embrace his Scottish roots with an overgrown stache and small beard, drawing comparisons to The Lorax and Leto has truly let himself run wild--we're excited to see where it goes from here.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jonas had a very 70s vibe all around last night. He seemed to be growing lavender out of the lapels of his white suit with purple ruffles and sequins on his button up shirt to match. All the DNCE singer was missing, was a long and shaggy hair style. He's been through all phases of the facial hair spectrum from that smooth baby face we all fell for in 2006 to a full grown goatee and so he's proven time and time again that he really can pull anything off.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Somehow looking both messy and pulled together all at once, Harris perfected the "I'm not trying, but I'm kind of trying" look. In a very cool, feather patterned shirt and slim fitting pants he reminded us that he's still a catch. He's been sporting the look for a few months now but this is one of the first times he's brought it with him onto a red carpet. And, let's be honest, he could shave bald patches into it and we'd still be drooling.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The full blue and green sequined jacket that Leto wore made him hard to miss but once you caught a glimpse, there was quite a bit more to look at. Leto has been growing out his beard for some time now but it seems like it's reached it's maximum potential in a dangerous game of "how low can you go." But he is yet another example of a man who can take grooming and style risks all the while making it look really, really cool.
You can expect the men in your life to start wearing sparkly capes and full-grown beards because Leto said it's "in" now.
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 MTV Video Music Awards special tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!