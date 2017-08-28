Kim Kardashian Dubbed ''America's New First Lady'' on First Magazine Cover With North West

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

Are the Kardashians the real first family of America?

According to Interview magazine, it appears so.

Kim Kardashian takes on a Jackie Kennedy-inspired look for the September cover of the publication, posing beside North West for the toddler's first-ever magazine cover.

Inside the pages of the spread, Kim and Nori pose together in what's designed to look like the White House and both partake in their own, separate interviews—another first for the 4-year-old. 

Nori was interviewed by Kaia Gerber, Britney Spears' sons Sean and Jayden Federline and her cousin Penelope Disick. She revealed her favorite kind of pizza is cheese, her favorite song is daddy Kanye West's "Amazing," and her favorite color is "Rainbow."

Photos

Kim Kardashian & North West's Interview Cover Spread

Kim, on the other hand, opened up a bit about the difference between her public life and her home life, raising mixed-race children and constantly being underestimated.

Check out some of her comments and photos from her spread with North below:

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

North's Cover Debut

The September 2017 cover of Interview magazine presents Kim and Nori as part of the First Family of the United States.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

Channeling Jackie Kennedy

In fact, Kim takes on the same style as Jackie O for the shoot, even going as far as posing in a room designed after the White House.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

America's New First Lady

The publication also labels her "America's New First Lady."

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

The First Family

The September spread marks North's very first magazine cover.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

Protective Mother

Despite putting her daughter in the spotlight, Kim told the publication their life is "normal" at home. "When I'm out and people call North's name, that's when it's weird for me. She lives such a normal life, believe it or not, at home," she said. "I try to make sure we have set meals at home, to keep everything as normal as possible."

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

The Topic of Race

Kim also opened up about raising mixed-race children with Kanye West. "I'm very conscious of it," Kim said. "Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter."

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

Embracing Their Differences

Kim encourages North to embrace herself fully. "[North is] obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, 'You have curly hair like me?' And we get to talk about it," Kim explained.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

Don't Underestimate Them

Now that Kim has been running the reality world for 10 years with her family, she hopes people have stopped underestimating them. "You can say a lot of things about me, but you cannot say I don't work hard," she told the magazine. "I don't sing. I don't dance. I don't act. But I am not lazy."

Read Kim's full Interview magazine spread here.

