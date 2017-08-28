A Look Inside the Hottest 2017 MTV VMAs After-Parties

Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld, 2017 VMA After Party

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water

From Taylor Swift 's new music video to Fifth Harmony's spectacular performance, the 2017 MTV VMAs were filled with shade and fun. But shade is always fun, isn't it?

Whether you were living for the drama or watching Game of Thrones, we can all appreciate a good celebrity after-party.

Where did the hottest stars of the night head when the show was over? There were a few hot spots in Los Angeles, including the Republic Records and Cadillac post-party at TAO.

With boyfriend Austin Butler by her side, Vanessa Hudgens was the first to arrive in her stunning sheer, red ensemble. New friends Millie Bobby Brown and Hailee Steinfeld arrived together and took some adorable photos in front of a green screen. Maybe we can expect to see the young Stranger Things star adopted into Swift's squad one of these days?

Not too far from that event was Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's party with TIDAL x Sprint at the Highlight Room in Hollywood. Host Katy Perry opted to hang out with Harris and a few other famous friends including Nina Dobrev, Khalid and The Chainsmokers.

Check out all the hottest pics from the most exclusive parties of the night:

Photos

Best Dressed at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld, 2017 VMA After Party

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Dynamic Duo

Shawn Mendes and Hailee Steinfeld strike a pose at Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.

Khalid, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, 2017 VMA After Party

Todd Williamson/WireImage

Dream Team

Host Katy Perry, Best New Artist winner Khalid and Calvin Harris enjoy each other's company at the producer's bash. 

EJ Johnson, 2017 VMA After Party

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records

Meshed Up

EJ Johnson attends the Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO in a daring knit mesh dress. 

Pete Wentz, Benji Madden, 2017 VMA After Party

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Rock Stars in the Building

Pete Wentz and Benji Madden hang out at Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.

Nina Dobrev, Joan Smalls, 2017 VMA After Party

Todd Williamson/WireImage

Twice as Nice

Nina Dobrev and Joan Smalls look stunning in red and black as they attend Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's bash at the Dream Hollywood.

Jessie J, Shawn Ross, 2017 After Party

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records

Hot Pants!

Jessie J and Shawn Ross look runway ready at Republic Records and Cadillac's bash at TAO.

Julia Michaels, 2017 VMA After Party

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records

Leggy Blonde

Julia Michaels wears a swan-patterned kimono to Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.

Brandon Boyd, 2017 VMA After Party

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records

Peace!

Singer/songwriter Brandon Boyd attends Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.

apl.de.ap, 2017 VMA After Party

Todd Williamson/WireImage

All About the Bling

Black Eyed Peas member apl.de.ap attends Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's party at Dream Hollywood.

Andrew Taggart, Alex Pall, The Chainsmokers, 2017 VMA After Party

Todd Williamson/WireImage

Patterns & Prints

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers attend a Calvin Harris' and Emil Nava's post-party.

Vanessa Hudgens, 2017 VMA After Party

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records

Sheer Beauty

Vanessa Hudgens steals the show in a head-to-toe red ensemble at Republic Records and Cadillac's bash at TAO.

Michael Arguello, Corinne Olympios, 2017 VMA After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Republic Records

Blondes Have More Fun

Michael Arguello and Corinne Olympios attend the VMA after party hosted by Republic Records and Cadillac at TAO. 

Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, DNCE, 2017 VMA After Party

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records

Coming in Hot

After a stellar performance with Rod StewartDNCE parties it up at the Republic Records and Cadillac VMA after-party. 

Hailey Baldwin, Charlie Walk, Justine Skye, 2017 VMA After Party

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records

Smizing

Hailey Baldwin, Republic Records President Charlie Walk and Justine Skye pose for the camera at the Republic Records and Cadillac after-party.

Heidi Klum, Mel B, 2017 VMA After Party

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records

No Judgment Here

Heidi Klum and Mel B take their friendship off camera, as the America's Got Talent judges enjoy themselves at Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.

Nick Cannon, 2017 VMA After Party

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Republic Records

All Gold Everything

Nick Cannon elevates the fashion game at Republic Records and Cadillac's party with a gold studded leather jacket and a turban. 

Hailee Steinfeld

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

White-hot!

Hailee Steinfeld attends an after party hosted by FIJI Water and Republic Records at TAO Los Angeles.

Hailee Steinfeld, Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 VMA After Party

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Republic Records

Joy Ride

Hailee Steinfeld and Millie Bobby Brown play around with a green screen at Republic Records' and Cadillac's VMA Party at TAO. 

Jared Leto, 2017 VMA After Party

Todd Williamson/WireImage

Real Men Wear Pink

The night is full of shine for Jared Leto, who wore a blue and green sequined cape to the VMAs and opted for a pink studded denim jacket at Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's after-party.

Christina Milian, 2017 VMA After Party

Todd Williamson/WireImage)

She's Glowing

Christina Milian sparkles sitting on a couch at Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's party at the Dream Hollywood.

Sibley Scoles, 2017 VMA After Party

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Metallic Is the New Black

E! News' Sibley Scoles simmers in a metallic outfit at Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 MTV Video Music Awards special tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

