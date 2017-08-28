A Year Without Juan Gabriel: Looking Back at the Late Singer's Legacy

Game of Thrones' Final Season: Everything We Need to See Happen Before the HBO Series Signs Off for Good
It's been a year without Alberto "Juan Gabriel" Aguilera Valadez, and although his void remains, his legacy is stronger than ever.
"El Divo de Juarez" was one of a kind and he inspired people with who he was on and off the stage. He was unapologetically himself, and because of that strength alone, he helped so many.
His music, just like him, was incredibly unique, astounding and legendary. We were lucky enough to have him, but we know that there will only be one Juan Gabriel.
In the morning of August 28, 2016, the world lost Juan Gabriel. He died of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica, California. He was 66. The star was scheduled to perform that Sunday evening in El Paso, Texas, along with 15 other US tour dates that he had scheduled through December.
Once the news of his death was confirmed, an enormous amount of fans and celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of who many called "the master."
At the time, former President Barack Obamatook to Twitter to express his condolences with a statement.
"For over forty years, Juan Gabriel brought his beloved Mexican music to millions, transcending borders and generations. To so many Mexican-Americans, Mexicans and people all over the world, his music sounds like home. With his romantic lyrics, passionate performances and signature style, Juan Gabriel captivated audiences and inspired countless young musicians. He was one of the greats of Latin music--and his spirit will live on in his enduring songs, and in the hearts of the fans who love him," he wrote.
Juan Gabriel collaborated with all of the biggest names in music, one of them being wasMarc Anthony who shared a touching post expressing the importance that the late singer had over his career.
"Today the world of Latin music has lost a giant, an icon, and a legend that marked my life forever. He is responsible that my career took the route that it did from the very first day," Marc wrote in Spanish. "I am enormously saddened by the loss of one of my heroes. A life bigger than life itself dimmed today, but your music and legacy will stay with us forever. Rest in peace, my light."
The news continued to overwhelm the singer when he took the stage hours later, and he couldn't hold back his tears. He posted the moment on his Instagram account and captioned it in Spanish saying, "A night dedicated to my dear brother @soyjuangabriel another angel escaped us...take care of us from wherever you are."
Giulio Marcocchi /Getty Images
Juan Gabriel, who sold more than 100 million records during his career, meant so much to so many people because of his talent and the story behind his music. The late singer triumphantly overcame many obstacles from growing up with a difficult childhood to becoming homeless and then imprisoned for alleged robbery (he was released a year and a half later due to lack of evidence). But he never gave up on his dream, and we're so glad that he didn't because he gave us 45 years of greatness that will last a lifetime.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
After his passing, the Latin music world paid tribute to the legendary star at many of its award shows. The first to do so was the 2016 Latin America Music Awards, which took place less than two months after his death.
Iconic TV presenter Don Francisco said touching words about his friend and of who he described as one of the most influential voices of the world. The show closed on a bittersweet moment, but it was as powerful and moving as Juan Gabriel himself. Singer Shaila Durcal, Aida Cuevas, Lila Downs, and 66 Mariachi members all gave life to some of his biggest hits.
When he wasn't breaking records and making headlines because of his music, it was his personal life that stole the stage although he was extremely reserved when it came to his private life.
The singer's sexuality was always a topic of conversation throughout the years, although the singer rightfully asked for the focus to stay on his music. Univision's Fernando Rincón once interviewed the star and directly asked if he was gay, that's when Juan Gabriel just replied, "What is apparent, shouldn't be asked."
Juan Gabriel once said that the mother of his children Laura Salas was "the best friend of my life."
After his untimely death, we learned that he actually had six children and not four, as most of the public believed. Juan Gabriel's children have spoken out over the past year about the phenomenal father that he was and how he provided and loved them until his last day. In 2012, we learned that the singer's grandson Alberto Aguilera III died. He was 23. We later found out that he suffered an overdose, according to Juan Gabriel's son Joan Gabriel Aguilera. As expected, the family and Juan Gabriel were completely distraught by the tragic news. And the passing of his grandson became another painful time in the long list of moments that the singer had to overcome throughout his life.
Telemundo was hit with a difficult decision after Juan Gabriel's passing. The network had already filmed a series about his life that had not yet been released, they then had to decide when the show would hit the air. The series takes a look at more than 60 years of the singer's life and is the only biography turned series that was authorized by the star himself. The storyline was based on candid revelations and anecdotes that Juan Gabriel shared with the production team. Hasta que te conocí premiered September 11, 2016, and was a huge success.
The show was not the only accomplishment that Juan Gabriel didn't get to enjoy. He was also posthumously awarded two Latin Grammy Awards for his album Los Dúo, Vol. 2. He was also posthumously inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame on October 2016.
In 1986, Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley declared October 5 as Juan Gabriel Day. In 1996, he was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame and in 2003, he was inducted into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame.
One of his biggest honors came in 2009 when he was honored as the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year. He also received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2002.
Even with all of the success, Juan Gabriel never forgot the difficult road that led him there.
In 1987, he founded Semjase, a house for orphaned and underserved children located in his beloved Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. It serves school children from the ages of 6-12.
It is without a doubt that a legend like Juan Gabriel will never be forgotten, his legacy will only grow stronger as his fans continue to honor him and spread the greatness of his music.