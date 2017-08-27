How is @RealRemyMa this DUMB. @NICKIMINAJ is closing the show and you got a commercial break ma. ???? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/tQ46SFpQjh

Words can be short and sweet, but their echoes can be truly endless.

During tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, Terrence J and Remy Ma appeared during a commercial break to tease viewers about what was to come.

"Keep it locked because the votes are tallied and it's about time to reveal your Best New Artist," the rapper shared. Terrence added, "Plus 30 Seconds to Mars brings a heated performance of their new single."

Sounds pretty harmless, right? Wait until the very end.

"The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are back in 2 minutes," Remy Ma added. "Nicki, what's good?"