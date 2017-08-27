Kesha is using her voice for good.

While appearing at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer was asked to introduce a performance very important to her heart.

Before Logic took to the stage to sing "1-800-273-8255" with Alessia Cara and Khalid, Kesha delivered a personal speech that touched several viewers.

"It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you could never experience fear or doubt again. Every so often, a rare and important song and video come along that lets us know how true that is," she shared while introducing the song named after the Suicide Prevention Hotline. "The truth is piercing. And the truth is what matters. And the truth is that none of us are alone."