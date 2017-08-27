And then there were four!

It's no secret that Fifth Harmony is a bit different now that Camila Cabello left the group to focus on her solo career.

But during tonight's 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the remaining members decided to mark their performance with a moment that has the audience and Internet freaking out.

Before performing their song "He Like That," Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei appeared onstage. As for that fifth member who flew off the stage, people are convinced that's Camila.

"The shade that Fifth Harmony threw with that performance was EVERYTHING!" one viewer tweeted. Another user wrote, "I'm watching Game of Thrones but I had to take a break to watch that Fifth Harmony Camila shade I am physically incapable of breathing."