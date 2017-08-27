Drake Bell and Josh Peck Reunite With a Big Hug at 2017 MTV VMAs

Hug me....... pic.twitter.com/Jww39LtOA2— Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) August 28, 2017
Brothers gotta hug!
Ever since Josh Peck neglected to invite former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell to his June wedding to Paige O'Brien—and Bell took to Twitter to call his former Nickelodeon pal, the two have had some tense times on the Internet.
But it appears as that's all water under the bridge. The two friends hugged it out tonight at the 2017 MTV VMAs and gave the world just what it needs right now—a little joy!
Peck posted their embrace on his Twitter along with the caption, "Hug me..."
In June, Bell found out he wasn't invited to Peck's wedding and posted (and then quickly deleted) some serious shade, writing, "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear...." and also "Loyalty is key." He also wrote, "ALWAYS remember where you came from."
Of course, he deleted all the comments and quickly changed his tune.
Bell spoke to E! News earlier this summer about why he was hurt and why he hopped on social media to express himself.
"I kinda shot from the hip. I was like, 'This is wrong! Why am I finding out about this on social media?'" he admitted of his reaction to Peck's marriage news. "I just felt like a bummed out brother, just kind of hurt. But it does nothing to our relationship."
Bell continued, explaining, "I mean, we're brothers. We're friends. He's been one of my dearest friends for the past 18 years. He's one of the people that I know for a fact, no matter what happens in life, I can call Josh at any time of the day and he'll be right there for me. If he's not in some other country or something, then he'll be there."
Bell also noted that they still talk "all the time," but their relationship has its ups and downs, which he describes as the "yin and yang of brotherly love."
Looks like these brothers just put the past few months behind them!
