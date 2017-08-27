Drake Bell and Josh Peck Reunite With a Big Hug at 2017 MTV VMAs

Brothers gotta hug!

Ever since Josh Peck neglected to invite former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell to his June wedding to Paige O'Brien—and Bell took to Twitter to call his former Nickelodeon pal, the two have had some tense times on the Internet.

But it appears as that's all water under the bridge. The two friends hugged it out tonight at the 2017 MTV VMAs and gave the world just what it needs right now—a little joy!

Peck posted their embrace on his Twitter along with the caption, "Hug me..."

In June, Bell found out he wasn't invited to Peck's wedding and posted (and then quickly deleted) some serious shade, writing, "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear...." and also "Loyalty is key." He also wrote, "ALWAYS remember where you came from."

Of course, he deleted all the comments and quickly changed his tune.