Paris Jackson took to the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards to announce the winner for Best Pop Video...but before she could get to the nominees, she took a moment to take a political stance.

Following the recent events in Charlottesville, the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson spoke out against the Neo-Nazis and white supremacists across the country and encouraged the audience, viewers and musicians alike to come together amid the hate.

"I'm seeing a lot of love and light here tonight already, a lot of diversity and a lot of potential power," she began. "You know, if we all put our voices together, do you realize the difference we would make? If we were to all stand up, united, as one, our impact, it would be, huge, believe me, huge. And that's not fake news."