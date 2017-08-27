Paris Jackson Takes Stance Against "Nazi, White Supremacist Jerks" at 2017 MTV VMAs

Paris Jackson, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Paris Jackson took to the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards to announce the winner for Best Pop Video...but before she could get to the nominees, she took a moment to take a political stance.

Following the recent events in Charlottesville, the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson spoke out against the Neo-Nazis and white supremacists across the country and encouraged the audience, viewers and musicians alike to come together amid the hate.

"I'm seeing a lot of love and light here tonight already, a lot of diversity and a lot of potential power," she began. "You know, if we all put our voices together, do you realize the difference we would make? If we were to all stand up, united, as one, our impact, it would be, huge, believe me, huge. And that's not fake news."

She continued, "So, let's leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination! We must resist."

The crowd erupted in a cohesive cheer before Paris went on to announce the Best Pop Video nominees, which included Shawn Mendes' "Treat You Better," Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Harry Styles' "Sign Of The Times," Fifth Harmony's "Down," Katy Perry's "Chained To The Rhythm," and Miley Cyrus' "Malibu."

Fifth Harmony ended up taking home the Moon Man.

