Actions speak louder than words, but what about fashion?

When Mel B headed to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night with BFF Heidi Klum, the former Spice Girls member decided to make a statement with her dress.

No, this didn't include a wardrobe malfunction. And no, it's not a dress that reveals too much skin.

Instead, it's the words that have fans buzzing.

"You Will Never Own Me," the dress read as Mel B posed for photos at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.