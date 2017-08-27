There are award show pros and then there is Lorde.

As the red carpet opened for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum, the "Royals" singer was one of the first to sparkle and shine.

Wearing a light purple dress that totally included a train, Lorde earned rave reviews for her ensemble that featured matching eye shadow.

In fact, even Lorde herself thought she looked pretty darn good as she described the look as a "moon princess" on Twitter.

Perhaps what really deserves a round of applause is the fact that Lorde smiled for the cameras and totally hid the fact that she isn't feeling hot physically at all.