DJ Khaled and His Baby Boy Just Stole Our Hearts at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Giphy/MTV

All these two do is win on the red carpet!

While music's biggest starts arrived at the Forum for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, one music superstar stood out for all the right reasons.

Ladies and gentlemen, can we talk about the swag that is DJ Khaled and his son Asahd Tuck Khaled.

As cameras flashed on the red carpet, fans couldn't help but give a round of applause to their matching outfits.

And when talking to reporters, the father-son duo was "shining" while talking all things music. The pair would later chat with other musicians including Kendrick Lamar.

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Back in June, Asahd made his TV debut during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. While promoting his new album, DJ Khaled couldn't help but gush over his son.

"He's just my best friend, my son and for me, he's like a prophet to me too," he explained. "He's so special to me. I love this boy."

And if you aren't convinced that this growing boy is destined to be a star, we would love to remind you of another recent event that left fans oohing and awing.

At the 2017 BET Awards, the pair turned heads for all the right reasons as they posed for photos. Perhaps these two really are the key to our hearts. 

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 MTV Video Music Awards special Monday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Red Carpet , 2017 MTV VMAs , Top Stories
