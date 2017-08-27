Best Dressed at the 2017 MTV VMAs: Lorde, Katy Perry & More!

Lorde, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 2017 MTV VMAs included epic fashion.

But, we didn't expect anything less from stars like Lorde, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry. The red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards has always welcomed both the bold and the beautiful, encouraging stars to put their most creative foot forward. With a history of meat dresses and barely-there looks, impactful fashion moments are inevitable. And, these celebrities aren't going to let the opportunity for out-of-the-box fashion slip pass them.

Like the awards, there are winners and losers among the fashion risk-takers. Ready to find out who killed this year's carpet?

And the award for best dressed goes to...

Katy Perry, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Katy Perry

The star demonstrates how to wear an asymmetrical garment. Her outfit is both epic and classic—perfect for this award show.

Lorde, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lorde

The singer wows in her lavender, feathered dress, paired with subtle pink-tone makeup.

Mel B, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mel B

The America's Got Talent judge is giving a new meaning to the statement dress. If didn't know before, you don't own Scary Spice.

Olivia Munn, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

The model's artistic twist on the embellished dress deserves its own award.

Yara Shahidi, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Blackish star stuns in a golden dress and tassel earrings.

Chanel West Coast, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chanel West Coast

The "New Bae" singer kills it in a patterned three-piece.

Demi Lovato, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The singer takes a glam perspective on harem pants, and we're here for it.

Machine Gun Kelly, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly

The "Wild Boy" rapper looks like a gentlemen in black and white with red accents.

Sibley Scoles, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sibley Scoles

The E! News host brings the roaring '20s to 2017 with her blond waves and embellished dress.

Vanessa Hudgens, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

The So You Think You Can Dance judge's all-red ensemble is worth a dozen roses.

Millie Bobby Brown, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star is a stunning teen in her sheer layered dress and patent leather boots.

Bebe Rexha, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Although sheer, metallic dresses tend to be overdone on the red carpet, the singer's gown proves why so many love it. It's sexy, fierce and flattering (when done right).

What's your favorite look?

Tell us below! 

