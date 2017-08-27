Farrah Abraham Shares Pics of Her Vaginal Rejuvenation Procedure

TMI Alert!

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham shared on her Instagram page Saturday photos from her—wait for it—vaginal rejuvenation procedure. In one of the pics, the 26-year-old is seen dressed in just a silver bra and lying on a clinic bed at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center while a nurse, Sara Fowler, attends to her...down there.

"Loving my lady parts!" wrote Abraham, who gave birth to her daughter eight years ago.

The clinic's Instagram page also featured a photo of the reality star undergoing her noninvasive procedure. A photographer and cameraman are visible in the pic.

"Today at BHRCLA Teen Mom @farrah__abraham rejuvenating her lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation #femme360 #teenmom," the post read.