Bella Hadid "So Excited" to Return to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid will be back on the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 20-year-old model and face of basically every September magazine cover announced the news on Instagram Saturday.

"@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!" she wrote. "Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again..."

"Walking into the offices this year I felt so happy, healthy, and honored," she said. "I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx."