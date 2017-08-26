Lookin' good, mama!

New York Times best-selling writer and actress Jenny Mollen, who is married to actorJason Biggs, showed the difference 33 weeks (and a bun in the over) can do.

The expecting personality took to her Instagram yesterday and posted a split of herself at 0 weeks pregnant next to herself at 33-weeks pregnant (8-months pregnant), wearing the same bra and a pair of tiny undies.

Along with the dramatically different-looking images, Mollen, whose handle is JennyandTeets2, joked, "Can I just keep the boobs? #33weekspregnant #melasmamustache #placentaprevia #purplenipples."

The 38-year-old is known for her sense of humor and her ability to keep it real no matter what—and Friday's post was certainly no different for the Live Fast Die Hot writer.