Coolest Dragons in Pop Culture, Ranked

No doubt about it: Dragons are cool.

You know it, we know it, George R. R. Martin knows it—that's why he made them a huge part of his books that inspired Game of Thrones.

In the seventh season, Daenerys Targaryen's three children are bigger and deadlier than ever and and super badass—Jon Snow certainly concurs.

We're taking a look back at some of the coolest dragons in pop culture. Most of the time, the fire-breathing beasts are depicted as nothing more than that; beasts meant to be slain. But in many popular films, they showcase charming personalities.

We went a step further and also ranked our favorites for you.

Game of Thrones, GIF

HBO

Dragon, Sleeping Beauty

Walt Disney Pictures

10. Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty

She put up a good fight against Prince Phillip, but she was no match for his sword.

Dragon, My Little Pony

Hasbro / Shout! Factory

9. Spike from My Little Pony

You may have grown up with '80s Spike, while your kids love the new one. Either way, he's pretty cute.

Quest for Camelot

Paramount Home Entertainment

8. Devon and Cornwall from Quest for Camelot

This 1998 cult animated movie had everything; Belle's clone, a hot hero, a psychopathic villain, girl power and a sassy two-headed dragon voiced by Eric Idle and Don Rickles.

Dragon, DragonHeart

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

7. Draco from DragonHeart

Sean Connery voiced this noble, savvy and charming beast in this 1996 movie.

Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon

Paramount Home Entertainment

6. Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon

Seriously, who can resist that smile?

Stephen Colbert, Smaug

Comedy Central

5. Smaug from The Hobbit Films

He's got the confidence and voice of Benedict Cumberbatch and has no problem playfully intimidating Stephen Colbert.

White Walker Dragon, Game of Thrones

HBO

4. Viserion from Game of Thrones

How badass is a white walker dragon? Daenerys Targaryen's baby is all grown up and off to destroy the living.

Falcor, The Neverending Story

Warner Home Vídeo

3. Falkor from The NeverEnding Story

You gotta love the ultimate OG dragon, Falkor the luck dragon from The NeverEnding Story. In addition to being a loyal friend, he is the best mode of transportation for going on adventures across foreign lands and getting revenge on bullies.

Dragon, Game of Thrones

HBO

2. Drogon from Game of Thrones

He is Daenerys Targaryen's ride and loyal steed and he has no problem barbecuing men on her command. But he much prefers goats.

Dragon, Mushu, Mulan

Walt Disney Pictures

1. Mushu from Mulan

Of course Mushu is No. 1. Is this even a question?

The list includes dragons from yes, Game of Thrones, as well as the '80s cult hit film The NeverEnding Story, How to Train Your Dragon, a long-lost late '90s animated movie...

 

...and then there's Eddie Murphy's adorable and super badass character in that Disney movie...

