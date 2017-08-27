Coolest Dragons in Pop Culture, Ranked

No doubt about it: Dragons are cool.
You know it, we know it, George R. R. Martin knows it—that's why he made them a huge part of his books that inspired Game of Thrones.
In the seventh season, Daenerys Targaryen's three children are bigger and deadlier than ever and and super badass—Jon Snow certainly concurs.
We're taking a look back at some of the coolest dragons in pop culture. Most of the time, the fire-breathing beasts are depicted as nothing more than that; beasts meant to be slain. But in many popular films, they showcase charming personalities.
We went a step further and also ranked our favorites for you.
HBO
Walt Disney Pictures
She put up a good fight against Prince Phillip, but she was no match for his sword.
Hasbro / Shout! Factory
You may have grown up with '80s Spike, while your kids love the new one. Either way, he's pretty cute.
Paramount Home Entertainment
This 1998 cult animated movie had everything; Belle's clone, a hot hero, a psychopathic villain, girl power and a sassy two-headed dragon voiced by Eric Idle and Don Rickles.
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Sean Connery voiced this noble, savvy and charming beast in this 1996 movie.
Paramount Home Entertainment
Seriously, who can resist that smile?
Comedy Central
He's got the confidence and voice of Benedict Cumberbatch and has no problem playfully intimidating Stephen Colbert.
HBO
How badass is a white walker dragon? Daenerys Targaryen's baby is all grown up and off to destroy the living.
Warner Home Vídeo
You gotta love the ultimate OG dragon, Falkor the luck dragon from The NeverEnding Story. In addition to being a loyal friend, he is the best mode of transportation for going on adventures across foreign lands and getting revenge on bullies.
HBO
He is Daenerys Targaryen's ride and loyal steed and he has no problem barbecuing men on her command. But he much prefers goats.
Walt Disney Pictures
Of course Mushu is No. 1. Is this even a question?
