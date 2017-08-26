Happy #NationalDogDay!
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Seacrest and many more pup-loving stars all all about showing off their special bond with their four-legged friend (or friends) for this year's National Dog Day.
According to National Dog Day's website, "National Dog Day is celebrated August 26th annually and was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate, Colleen Paige, also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day and National Cat Day and many more philanthropic days to bring attention to the plight of animals and encourage adoption."
Additionally, National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure.
From lap dogs to guard dogs and toy dogs, a slew of puppy-loving celebs hopped on to Instagram and Twitter to post pics of and with their fur babies today. Check it out!
"Happy #nationaldogday to my BFF!"
"Happy #NationalDogDay! I’m celebrating with these three!"
"...and that sleeping during the day is gender neutral. #Nelson #frenchbulldog #NationalDogDay."
"Happy #NationalDogDay day to my sweet Angel ."
"Happy National Dog Day! Henry was my best man at our wedding, here he is in formal wear. #henrychirpa."
"In honor of #NationalDogDay here are my little fur bundles of joy, Ace and Penny...they are naughty and crazy and noisy, but I love 'em! #AdoptDontShop #rescuedog."
"#NationalDogDay is EVERY DAY in our pack!! #AdoptDontShop #FosteringSavesLives."
"Happy #NationalDogDay to all my @HiltonPets! Love my babies so much!"
"#nationaldogday Happy doggy day (or everyday in my house) Our current #Dog Bella is a #bernesemountaindog and also the worlds biggest lap dog. Before Bella, was Tyson our #akita and one the smartest dogs I've ever met. I miss him every day. My first puppy Thor was a #maltese who loved artisanal beer. And I also included one dog, who was not mine, but was very special to me, Moose. Moose you were a jerk, but I loved you."
