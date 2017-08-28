Lady Gaga Gets Naughty on NSFW V Magazine Cover

Lady Gaga, V Magazine

Heidi Slimaine / V Magazine

Lady Gaga knows how to tease.

The 31-year-old pop star flashes some underboob while wearing a black top and crucifix on V's annual music issue, which will be sold on newsstands on Thursday.

Gaga has posed for racy pics before; she appeared naked on the cover of her album ARTPOP and topless on a V magazine cover in 2013, and has also posed semi-nude for other magazines in the past.

In a new interview for V magazine, the singer talks about her new album Joanne and tour of the same name, which began earlier this month.

"I keep seeing this girl. It's in a dream. In the dream I'm playing at an amphitheater, outdoors, and beyond the seats there's a field in back—it's the cheap tickets," Gaga said, talking about who her new album is for. "That's where the girl is sitting, dressed in a Hanes sweatshirt, wearing her mom's rolled-up jeans. She has three babies, two are running around her. There's a cigarette in her hand, a glass of Pinot Grigio. She's got on a lot of jewelry, mostly fake, but she also has on one heirloom piece."

"This girl is singing every word and she thinks, 'How is it possible that Lady Gaga understands how I feel?' That girl—it's me," Gaga continued. "She's the one I'm writing to. With Joanne, I wanted to reach people, I wanted to bring all parts of the country together through this record."

The album is named after Gaga's late aunt Joanne Stefani Germanotta, who died at age 19 in 1974 after suffering complications from lupus.

 

"For me, Joanne, in the simplest terms, it's the classic stories of our lives that help us return to who we really are, no matter how lost we get," Gaga said about her record. "You can always go back to a loss, or the pain of a pending loss, or a challenging struggle in your family life, or your childhood. And when you go back to that place, it somehow brings you back to where you were in the beginning."

"And for me, that's what writing this album was all about. Because after The Fame Monster and subsequent albums, I felt that there was a part of me that was connecting on a human level with the public and part of me that was connecting on a whole new level, one that I had been wanting to connect with them on, a sort of fantastic magical level," she said. "And now, I want more of that connection."

