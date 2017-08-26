Paris Jackson Pays Tribute to Godfather Macaulay Culkin on His 37th Birthday

Kevin! You're how old?

The most popular former child star in the world, Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin, turned 37 early Saturday and received an adorable birthday tribute from his goddaughter, Paris Jackson.

The 19-year-old daughter of his late friend Michael Jackson posted on her Instagram Stories feed a throwback photo of her wearing bunny ears and sitting on his lap and cuddling with him.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY," she wrote. "I LOVE YOU...make 57 your BITCH."

On Friday night, Paris posted videos of her holding up a vinyl demo from Macaulay's parody music group The Pizza Underground and playing it on a record player. In one clip, you can hear a cover of Lou Reed's 1972 hit "Take a Walk on the Wild Side." The later rocker's former group The Velvet Underground is the musical inspiration behind Macaulay's band.

Paris Jackson's Best Looks

Paris Jackson

Instagram

Paris Jackson

Instagram

Paris Jackson

Instagram

Paris and Macaulay are close friends and even recently got matching tattoos. See more pics of their adorable friendship.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

MEGA

Out for a Stroll

Sporting a new look, the Home Alone star is spotted walking in Hollywood with his goddaughter and daughter of his friend, the late Michael Jackson.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

Tattoo Time

MEGA

Tattoo Time

The two head into a Hollywood tattoo parlor.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

Oh Hi

MEGA

Oh Hi

Paris looks over at the photographers as she and Macaulay head to the tattoo parlor.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

MEGA

Paris Gets Inked

Paris gets another tattoo.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

Your Turn

MEGA

Your Turn

And now it's Macaulay's turn!

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin, Tattoos

The Final Result

Instagram

The Final Result

Paris and Macaulay showcase their matching spoon tattoos.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin, Tattoos

Twinning!

Instagram

Twinning!

The two seem very happy with their matching ink.

Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson

Pedicure Time

Instagram

Pedicure Time

Paris gives Macaulay a pedicure in 2016.

Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson

Instagram

Speaking of Nailing It...

The two hang out in NYC in 2016 and marvel at a masterpiece.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

Hugs!

Instagram

Hugs!

Friendship is forever.

By the way...in other news...

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

By the way...in other news...

Macaulay Culkin, Home Alone, GIF

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Macaulay Culkin, Home Alone, GIF

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Macaulay Culkin, Home Alone, GIF

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

 Macaulay Culkin is 37.

Chew on that.

