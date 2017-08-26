Snooki Shares 5th Birthday Tribute to Son Lorenzo "Who Changed My Life for the Better"

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Kids, Lorenzo Dominic Lavalle, Giovanna Marie LaValle

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Them meatballs grow up so fast!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi took to Instagram Saturday to pay a special tribute to her and husband Jionni LaValle's eldest child, son Lorenzo, on his fifth birthday. The two are also parents to daughter Giovanna, 2.

"OMG. Happy 5th Birthday to my son who changed my life for the better," she wrote, alongside photos of Lorenzo as an infant and an almost 5-year-old, wearing a T-shirt she had made that reads, "#JERZDAY." "You are my world and im so proud to be your mommy!"

"Happy Birthday to my best buddy! #ProudFather" Jionni wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the child on a boat.

Lorenzo's birth was documented on the Jersey Shore spinoff Snooki and JWoww.

"I remember when I first laid eyes on you and knew I would protect you with all of my being until the day I die," Snooki wrote. "Im writing this he's gonna read this and say "thanks ma" HAPPY BIRTHDAY LORENZO! Stop growing and freaking me out!"

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on

After Snooki gave birth to Lorenzo, her BFF and frequent co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley visited them in the hospital. She posted on her own Instagram page Saturday a photo of her holding newborn Lorenzo by Snooki's hospital bed.

"Happy birthday Lorenzo!!!!!!!" she wrote.

JWoww is herself a mother of two; she and husband Roger Mathews are parents to daughter Meilani, 3, and son Greyson, 1.

