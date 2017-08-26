LMAO he was so hurt pic.twitter.com/mwsHsiVpaV— la bella vita (@drugproblem) August 25, 2017
Not cool, bruhh.
A man named Zak Hanzal posted on his Instagram page this week a photo of him and Nick Jonas, writing, "@nickjonas you need a few more inches bruhh."
Nick, whose height is believed to be between 5'7" and 5'9", wasn't having it.
"You need some manners 'bruh,'" he responded in the comments. "I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude."
Other fans rushed to Nick's defense.
"He shouldn't even have stopped for you...grow up," wrote user @je_paolino.
"Dude you are rude!" said users @kathydykes58. "He takes time out to take photo,and that's how you act? gets some manners!"
"Hey y'all... it's all good," Nick later told them. "No need to spread hate."
"Everyone just calm the f-k down!!" Zak later wrote. "It was just a joke and @nickjonas is cool with it. The caption has been changed.. whats the fuss about?"
Zak later changed the photo's caption to "One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN @nickjonas."