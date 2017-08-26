Ryan Reynolds Playfully Trolls Blake Lively on Her 30th Birthday

George Pimentel/WireImage
He's a prankster, that Ryan Reynolds.
The 40-year-old Deadpool star playfully trolled wife Blake Lively on her 30th birthday Friday, posting a throwback photo of one of their most prominent red carpet moments together while largely cropping her out of the picture.
"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," the actor, known for his acerbic sense of humor, wrote on Instagram.
The photo shows them posing on the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala, with the actress sporting a sparkling blush Gucci gown and the actor wearing a black tux by the designer.
Reynolds and the Gossip Girl alum met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and stepped out together the following year. They wed in 2012 and made their red carpet debut in 2013.
The two are parents to two daughters—James, 2, and Ines, who is almost 1.
"We were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend," Lively joked to Glamour recently. "I'm like, 'Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?' And he does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy."
"We don't work at the same time," she added. "I admire people who find that what fulfills them is their art or their work, but what fulfills both me and my husband is our family. Knowing that, everything else comes second."