Sofia Vergara has scored a major victory in her legal battle against ex Nick Loeb over their frozen embryos.

On Friday, a Louisiana federal judge granted the 45-year-old Modern Family actress' motion to dismiss the case against her in the state for lack of personal jurisdiction, court records show.

In 2015, a year after they broke up, Loeb, 42, filed a custody lawsuit against Vergara in California, claiming that she had undergone IVF in 2013 and had had embryos created from his sperm and her eggs. Two were frozen for a possible future pregnancy. Loeb claimed Vergara now wants them destroyed. She has denied this, saying the two had signed an agreement under which no unilateral action for the embryos can be taken.