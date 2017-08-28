Behind every mesmerizing scene is some true Hollywood magic.

While Wonder Woman fans couldn't get enough of Gal Gadot's portrayal of Diana Prince, moviegoers also couldn't help but admire the places they visited thanks to the flick.

Before fans can own the movie on Digital beginning tomorrow, E! News has obtained an exclusive clip titled "A Director's Vision: Diana in the Modern World" where director Patty Jenkins takes a look at some of the movie's most famous scenes.

"We took grand locations and just changed them into a different location," she revealed in the clip. "Australia houses this incredibly beautiful embassy here in England that we took over the entire interior of it and turned it into Selfridges."