Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ending the summer holiday on a high note.

E! News has learned the royal family member and his leading lady headed to Livingstone in Zambia Thursday evening to continue their vacation.

They traveled across the Kazungula border from Botswana and will be staying in the area for a few days.

According to a source, Prince Harry "has one more romantic surprise arranged for Meghan." If all goes as planned, the Suits star will enjoy a visit to Victoria Falls.

"VIPs love to take helicopter tours of the falls," a local source shared with The Mirror. "It's one thing to experience them at ground level, but high up is where you really get to see how spectacular the view is and just how enormous it is."