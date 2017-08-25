What's in a name? Well, Jay-Z explains how he and Beyoncé decided upon Sir and Rumi Carter for their twins earlier this year in a new interview.

The rapper opened up to hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller during their podcast Rap Radar earlier this week and dished about the meaning behind the unique monikers.

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," the Grammy winner shared. And as for the A-list music power couple's son?

"Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."