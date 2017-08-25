What's in a name? Well, Jay-Z explains how he and Beyoncé decided upon Sir and Rumi Carter for their twins earlier this year in a new interview.
The rapper opened up to hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller during their podcast Rap Radar earlier this week and dished about the meaning behind the unique monikers.
"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," the Grammy winner shared. And as for the A-list music power couple's son?
"Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."
Jay also opened up about his daughter Blue Ivy Carter's big cameo on his recent album 4:44.
During a bonus track, the couple's eldest child freestyles for several minutes.
"I can't even listen to that song no more," he said. "I only listen to her freestyle and then I'm like, ‘I cant listen to this.'"
The father of three also revealed that he and his family will be hitting the road shortly while he embarks on highly anticipated tour.
"I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and s--t like that."
He added, "They'll be with me [on tour] anyway but I'm just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I'm not doing anything. I'm just focused on them. I'm not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That's why the tour is so far away from the release of the album."
Jay's album dropped on June 30 of this year and the couple welcomed their two little ones a week prior.
So there you have it, Beyhive!