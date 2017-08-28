Jennifer Lopez's Workout Secret Involves Dwayne Johnson

There are real benefits to recruiting a friend as part of your workout routine. Having company is a great source of motivation—while skipping your solo session is easy, it's much more difficult to cancel on someone when you've set up a time and a place to meet. This could be the key from turning casual exercise into an actual habit.

When you get to the gym as a pair, you can help each other with form and push one another to the next level. Having another person there means they can provide assistance like spot training and, of course, cheerleading. You can experiment with your routine by incorporating two-person exercises (and finally find out what all the hype is with those medicine balls). Plus, our friends make everything more fun, so why not add that to your fitness regimen?

Check out the stars who are thriving at the gym with a workout buddy at their side.