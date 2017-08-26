Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin has turned quite a few heads in recent years.
The 20-year-old and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin has gone from a cute celebrity kid to a stunning runway model and member of a growing entourage of hot young stars.
She wasn't even in kindergarten yet when her dad started taking her to family fun nights at movie premieres. As a child, she has walked the red carpets at screenings for films such as The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Shrek 3 and The Pink Panther 2.
When she was about 13, she accompanied her dad to the 2010 ESPYs. A year later, they attended the premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. She and Justin Bieberbecame good friends and would even go on to date briefly in late 2015 and early 2016.
As a young teen, she began modeling and walking runways, first at shopping malls. She graduated to major fashion shows years later.
Hailey Baldwin appears with parents Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin and sister Alaia Baldwin at the premiere of The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas at Universal Studios in Hollywood.
The model attends the premiere of Shrek 2 with dad Stephen Baldwin and sister Alaia Baldwin.
The model attends the premiere of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie with dad Stephen Baldwin and sister Alaia Baldwin.
Hailey Baldwin appears with parents Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin and sister Alaia Baldwin at the Into the Light exhibition in New York City.
The singer showcases her fringed style at the premiere of The Pink Panther 2 in New York.
The model appears with dad Stephen Baldwin and singer Rebecca St. James at the 2009 Movieguide Faith And Values Awards Gala in Beverly Hills.
The model and dad Stephen Baldwin walk the red carpet at the 2010 ESPYs.
The model and dad Stephen Baldwin support her pal Justin Bieber at his premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never in New York.
The model appears with her dad Stephen Baldwin at Warner Music Group's 2011 Grammys after party in West Hollywood.
The model attends a Vida Shoes event in New York.
The model walks the runway at the Pastry Shoes fashion show at a mall in Las Vegas.
The model walks the runway at the Sherri Hill spring 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York.
The model poses at the premiere of After Earth in New York.
The model attends the premiere of The Legend Of Hercules in New York.
The model look stunning in gray at the 2014 China: Through The Looking Glass-themed Costume Institute Benefit Gala.
The model showcases her toned legs at the Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation premiere in New York.
The model wears a sparkling, backless, striped gown at the 2016 Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology-themed Costume Institute Gala.
The model walks the runway at the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2016/2017 show during London Fashion Week.
The model shows some leg at the 2017 amfAR Gala at Cannes.
In 2015, Hailey made her first major New York Fashion Week appearance, walking in Tommy Hilfiger's spring 2016 show. Her model pals Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid also took part in the event.
In 2017, Hailey took the top spot on Maxim's Hot 100 list and posed in a barely-there ensemble on the magazine's cover.
...which led to an awkward exchange with her dad.
"That's what my dad said, he said, 'Excuse me!'" Hailey told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I didn't say anything, it just came out and he was like, 'OK are we done with this now or...?'"
Over the past couple of years, Hailey has established a major presence on Instagram, where she occasionally posts photos of herself in bikinis and other sexy outfits. However, she does not want to be known as merely an "Insta Model."
"It's not fair, because I work my ass off to make what I have and to prove that this is what I want to do. I want to be a model," she told Elle U.K. earlier this year. "I don't want to be an 'Insta Model,' nor am I an 'Insta Model.' I don't think I would be where I am if people didn't see something in me."