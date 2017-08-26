Hailey Baldwin has turned quite a few heads in recent years.

The 20-year-old and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin has gone from a cute celebrity kid to a stunning runway model and member of a growing entourage of hot young stars.

She wasn't even in kindergarten yet when her dad started taking her to family fun nights at movie premieres. As a child, she has walked the red carpets at screenings for films such as The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Shrek 3 and The Pink Panther 2.

When she was about 13, she accompanied her dad to the 2010 ESPYs. A year later, they attended the premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. She and Justin Bieberbecame good friends and would even go on to date briefly in late 2015 and early 2016.

As a young teen, she began modeling and walking runways, first at shopping malls. She graduated to major fashion shows years later.