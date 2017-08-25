New album, who dis?

Taylor Swift is coming for...who exactly? The singer finally dropped the first single off of her upcoming sixth studio album Reputation, and fans are decidedly torn on whether they love or hate it. The new song is called "Look What You Made Me Do" and introduces a whole new Taylor to the world, but not everyone is loving the change.

There are a lot of secret messages hidden in the song and no one is quite sure who Taylor is calling out or who made her do what. Could it be Katy Perry or Kanye West? "I don't like your tilted stage," Taylor sings, which could be a pretty clear shot at the stage Kanye used for his Saint Pablo tour.

Hmm...obviously Taylor's not commenting, buuut there are a few other reasons to believe she's throwing some major shade.