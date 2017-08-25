Someone has a serious dose of Bieber Fever!

While Sadie Robertson may be focused on her family and career, the actress can't avoid a few handsome men in Hollywood.

During her latest sit-down with E! News, Sadie was asked to reveal her celebrity crush. The answer may just have you singing "Baby, Baby, Baby, Oh."

"Now that Justin Bieber is going to all these Christian conferences, I'm like hit me up Biebs," she shared with us while celebrating her new Hallmark Channel TV movie titled Sun, Sand & Romance.

If Justin is interested, there may be something he should know. Sadie can often be mistaken for another pop superstar named Miley Cyrus.