If Taylor Swift 's "Look What You Made Me Do" already has you bopping and dancing along, then you're surely having a difficult time waiting for her to drop the music video.
Fortunately, the wait won't be so long as the 27-year-old singer announced she'll release the video at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday—because we wouldn't expect anything less, right?
Swift has a history of making iconic moments happen at the VMAs. In fact, when she performed at the show for the very first time in 2009, she didn't take the stage...she performed on a moving subway!
That also happened to be the year she won Best Female Video for "You Belong With Me"—the moment that was infamously interrupted by Kanye West.
From that point on, all of her VMA appearances—from surprise performances to headline-making speeches—have been nothing short of exciting.
