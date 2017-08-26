25 Unique Gifts for Your Dog and You

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog people unite because today is National Dog Day (yes, it's a real holiday).

We don't have to tell you that dog truly is man's best friend, and if you have a furry BFF of your own, chances are he's pretty darn spoiled. It probably doesn't take a national holiday for you to buy Fido a shiny new collar, or even a matching name tag necklace set for the two of you.

However, in the spirit of celebrating said holiday, we've rounded up a few gifts that we think you'll both enjoy equally.

Keep scrolling to shop! 

Dog Collars

Best Dog Ever Dog Collar, $26

For Dog Lovers

Kate Spade New York Ma Cherie Antoine Dog Ear Jackets, $58

For Dog Lovers

French Bulldog Necklace, $38

Dog Clothes

Sailor Stripe Dog Harness, $33

For Dog Lovers

Custom Pet Portrait Pendant, $275 to $305

Dog Collars

Tan Dogberry Plaid Dog Collar, $45

For Dog Lovers

Dog Blueprints, $185

Dog Toys

Chewlululemon Bag Dog Toy, $18

For Dog Lovers

Dog Egg Mold, $10

For Dog Lovers

Pet Friend Charm Necklace, $20

Grooming

Kiehl's 'Cuddly-Coat' Dog Grooming Shampoo, $17

Dog Collars

Wonder Woman Dog Collar, $28

For Dog Lovers

Dog Blueprint Pillows, $95

Dog Toys

Skinnydog Drink Dog Toy, $16

For Dog Lovers

Coach 1941 Intarsia Dog Cashmere Sweater, $595

Dog Collars

Turquoise On Chocolate Leather Dog Collar, $49 to $149

Dog Toys

Pawda Handbag Dog Toy, $13 to $15

Grooming

Kiehl's 'Spray-n-Play' Dog Cleansing Spritz, $13

For Dog Lovers

Dog is Good, Dog is My ZEN Hoodie, $28 to $50

Dog Toys

Tory Bark Shoe Dog Toy, $14 to $16

Dog Clothes

Deer Silhouette Dog Sweater, $38 to $42

Dog Toys

Hot Starbucks Dog Toy, $15 to $25

Dog Clothes

Ice Cream Dog Dress, $32

Dog Toys

Checkered Chewy Vuitton Handbag Dog Toy, $15 to $17

Dog Collars

Multi Crystals On Light Pink Leather Dog Collar, $65 to $169

Okay, we'll bite. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

