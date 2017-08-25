9 Foundation Options for Sensitive Skin at Every Price Point

Branded: Foundation

If you have problem skin, wearing foundation is a necessary evil.

You don't feel comfortable leaving the house without it on, but the problem is that if you wear it every day, it clogs your pores—big time. There's no way around it: Makeup is not good for your skin, but if you choose correctly, it doesn't have to make it worse. That's precisely why you should look for formulas that are oil-free, derm-recommended and contain good-for-your-skin ingredients.

And no, you don't have to spend a fortune to get what you're looking for.

But, hey, if you do like to splurge on your makeup selects, there are designer foundations out there, too.

Under $20

This award-winning coverage comes in an itty-bitty tube, but a little goes a long way. With super-strong SPF and age-fighting ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid, what else could you ask for?

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+, $15

Under $20

This pore-minimizing foundation is formulated specifically for oily skin. Bonus: The naturally matte finish gives you that airbrushed, Instagram-status look you're after.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation, $8

Under $20

This gel-like serum from France is extra-hydrating. That's probably because it's made with vitamin-rich fruit like litchi, goji berries and pomegranates.

Bourjois Healthy Mix Serum Foundation, $18

Under $20

This derm-recommended oil-free formula (with Microclear technology) not only covers acne but works to clear your skin at the same time. Score! 

Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup, $14

Under $40

The best part about this serum-like foundation is that you can adjust the amount coverage. Made with Vitamin C and free of oil, it's the stuff clear skin dreams are made of.

Bare Minerals Bareskin Liquid Foundation & Pure Brightening Serum, $30

Under $40

This surprisingly lightweight formula blends well but delivers a surge of hydration at the same time. Good news: Even if you live in humid weather, it stays put. 

Laura Geller Quench-N-Tint Hydrating Foundation, $33

Under $75

This long-lasting formula has a magical way of melting into your skin so it doesn't even look like you're wearing makeup at all. It ticks all the boxes, too: matte finish, SPF and oil-free.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Power Fabric Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25, $64

Under $75

Truly airbrushed skin is a real thing thanks to this innovative mist formulation. It's made with mother of pear pigments, which evens skin tone. Plus: It's so fine, you won't break out.

Dior Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation, $62

Under $75

If you ever wonder what you favorite TV stars wear on screen, this is it (so we've heard). For full and serious coverage that doesn't make your skin freak out, give this a hard try.

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $43

Sephora, here you come! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

