Darnell Thibodeaux is feeling the birthday blues.

In Sunday night's all-new episode of WAGS Miami, the single mom was ready to put all her troubles aside after calling off her engagement and party it up with the girls for her special day.

But the celebration quickly became uncomfortable when Astrid Bavaresco decided to put a damper on the festivities and bring up her recent lack of dedication to her career.

"Darnell, you've been like going out a lot lately and stuff," she said. "You're just on and popping out and about."