How Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Achieves Super Straight Hair

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
"I love it when the hair looks expensive."
Kim Kardashian's life is certainly filled with expensive things, so it makes sense that her hairstylist is known for giving hair (luxurious) life. Chris Appleton, the British hair guru, has a client roster that includes Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry. The takeaway: he knows how to achieve red carpet-level hair with ease.
While all of these celebrities have their own signature hairstyle, Kim's signature sleek look is one of the most sought-after. With it's simplicity (straight hair and a center part), even the beauty pro admits, "It's not rocket science." Yet, how to get the glossy finish remains the most asked question on his Instagram.
"It's all in the details," he told E! News during his demonstration on Freestyle.
It's true. The small steps that artist takes actually makes all the difference. To start, "The key is making sure you condition and treat the hair. That's how you get that really shiny look," he said. The pro suggests deep conditioning the hair before blow drying it, so it's hydrated and strong.
Next, "Using good products to keep the integrity, shine and strength of the hair. I think that what makes hair look expensive. We live in the world where hair is over-processed, over-colored, over-treated." According to the pro, less is more when applying products and the quality of the product is very important.
"There's a fine line between shiny and greasy," the stylist warned.
That sounds good, but when you're standing in a beauty supply with hundreds of products, how do you know what will keep your strands light? His answer: The amount of silicon in the product. "When they put too much silicon or artificial ingredients, that's when it starts to sit on the hair like gloop," Chris explained.
Good news: You don't need to stand in beauty aisle with a confused face. Check out the stylist's must-haves and beauty hacks for super straight hair below!
Kim Kardashian's signature sleek hair starts with a center part. Chris Appleton suggests using a rat tail comb, which you can distinguish by the thin metal end. "To get the perfect part, follow the line up from the nose, and then put the tail comb in and slide it all the way down," he demonstrated on E!'s Freestyle.
The most common question that Chris' receives on Instagram: "How do you achieve the glossy finish?" The beauty pro told E! News that it's all in the details, and revealed the product that gives his clients selfie-worthy shine.
"This is my secret weapon," he said while rubbing the product into his hands, and then into the model's hair. "It's an amazing product that transforms the cuticle of the hair and gives it that high shine and gloss."
Of course, this super straight looks comes courtesy of heat. But, by conditioning the cuticle and controlling the amount of heat, you can avoid damage. How do you know which tool you should invest in?
"A really good [flat iron] is one that has variable heat temperature, because every head of hair is different," the pro suggested. "I usually go around 250 degrees."
The glossy finish is, thus, a combination of the added shine and the heat: "As I run the iron over the hair, basically the product melts into the hair, which gives you that high shine and gloss. That's the difference between your average straightened hair and that real poker-straight glossy hair."
Jumpy hairline? Fly aways? Cow's lick? After flat ironing the front of the hair, the celeb-loved stylist uses a hack to make the hairline lay down.
"I've got a little trick for you." This is how to build anticipation when speaking to fellow beauty lovers. "If any of you have jumpy bangs or a cow's lick, I use these little clips. This makes it sit down in the front, and makes it sit really flat, because your part should be quite low."
Lady Mate Super Clips, $29.95 (pack of 12)
The hair pro has used braid hoops on a number of clients, including Kim, Ariana Grande and Christina Aguilera, as it easily makes any look visually appealing. "If you want to jazz up your hair, add in a braid and hair accessory," he said. It's that easy.
Hestya Braid Rings Hair Hoops, $7.99 (90 pieces)
If you do choose to add a braid, the area around the braid will reveal any thinning and your scalp (if you have fine hair). Due to makeup and sun exposure, "The color of your scalp is usually different that the color of your skin," Chris mentioned. So, he carries a mineral powder: "This basically fills it in and make it look like you've got a full head of hair." Problem solved.
Color Wow Root Cover Up, $34.50
When you've finally achieved your Kim K.-level tresses, finish the look with hairspray!
Warning: "Don't spray it to your hair because it's too heavy. Spray it on your hands, and then literally just run that over the part," Chris recommended. He, then, adds one more step to lay down the roots along the center part: "I just get a hair dryer and just flatten it down. I don't like it when it's too bulbous at the top. I like it when it's sleek and flat."
His next loved product is something that's been around for ages: "I love a hair net. There's so many uses," he told us. "[You can use it] to make the hair flat. You can sleep in it. If you want a really neat bun, you can wrap a hair net in it and you won't have any fly aways. It keeps it really controlled and neat."
Conair Black Hair Nets, $1.99
"What I've loved about hair is that it's not just about making people look good. It's about making them feel good. You can really change and elevate people by doing their hair," Chris shared.
With these tips, you can elevate your own hair. Doesn't that feel good?