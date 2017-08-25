Taylor Swift is nothing if not generous.

"Look What You Made Me Do," the lead single off her sixth studio album Reputation, debuted at midnight and shot to the top of the iTunes sales charts. Swift wrote the song with producer Jack Antonoff, and it samples Right Said Fred's No. 1 hit "I'm Too Sexy" (first released in 1991). After Taylor's new anthem debuted, Right Said Fred tweeted, "What a marvellous reinvention!"

To show their appreciation, Antonoff and Swift gave Fred Fairbrass, Richard Fairbrass and Rob Manzoli songwriting credits, and on Friday, the trio received a floral arrangement. "Look what you made us do," the two musicians wrote. "We love you and can't wait to celebrate with you!"

Right Said Fred tweeted photos of the flowers and the note (from Scarlet and Violet) Friday. "We're very pleased to hear Taylor Swift's interpolation of our 1991 hit 'I'm Too Sexy,'" the band wrote on its website. "Taylor and her team reached out to us about the track. We like what she does and we were very honored to have her interpolation feature on her new single 'Look What You Made Me Do.' Thanks to Taylor and her team for being absolutely wonderful."