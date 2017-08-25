After a whirlwind onscreen romance and months-long engagement, it's over for The Bachelor stars Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi.
He had proposed to her on the season 21 finale, which aired in March. The two recently told E! News they had broken up and ended their engagement, adding that they are parting ways "with lots of love and admiration for each other."
It isn't that surprising that the two ended up breaking up. There were a few signs they were headed to splitsville, namely:
1. The Distance: There was a lot of it. Grimaldi lives in Montreal and Viall lives in Los Angeles.
The two did, however, obviously tried to make it work; Grimaldi had spent many months in Los Angeles with Viall and supported him this past spring while he competed on Dancing With the Stars. In May, he traveled to Canada to visit her and her family. He had last visited Montreal with Grimaldi while filming The Bachelor.
"It's Nick's first trip to Montreal since filming the show," a source told E! News exclusively at the time. "He didn't really get to see that much during their hometown date, the visit was so short."
"I was and my family was very supportive of the idea of moving," Grimaldi told E! News that month. "I'm still bringing and carrying on my work from home with me. I'm still planning on teaching. I'm still planning on being part of that life that I had in Montreal. It was a decision we both made together and we're both very happy about that decision. Both of our families are very happy that we're together and we're starting our life together."
E! News caught up with the Bachelor couple at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 3rd Annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in June.
"We're just not really spending a lot of time apart," Viall said. "She's spending a lot of time out here in L.A. and we'll keep doing that."
2. Rumors, Rumors Rumors: Breakup rumors, that is.
Like other celebrity couples, the two weathered their fair share, most recently in July. Viall then took to Instagram to shut down the speculation, posting a photo of Grimaldi sitting on his lap at his sister's wedding.
3. They Met on The Bachelor: Let's face it; the hit franchise does not have a great track record when it comes to lasting relationships between the star and the contestant they chose. Out of 21 Bachelor pairs, 13 from The Bachelorette, two from Bachelor Pad and five from Bachelor in Paradise, only nine couples went on to actually get married and are still together.
Bachelor in Paradise season two stars Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert wed in 2016 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last week. The Bachelorette season one's Trista Rehn Sutter and Ryan Sutter share two children, as do season seven's Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum and J.P. Rosenbaum. The Bachelor season 17's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudice Lowe are parents to a son.
The Bachelorette season nine's Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried wed in 2015 and are parents to a son. Season 11's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are still engaged, as are season 12's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers and the most recent season 13 star Rachel Lindsay and winner Bryan Abasolo.
Bachelor in Paradise season three's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass wed this past June and announced earlier this month they are expecting their first child.
So that's about an 18 percent success rate for lasting relationships for all Bachelor shows (but 46 percent for The Bachelorette!).
Still, several brand-new humans were created due to these reality dating shows, so that's still impressive.