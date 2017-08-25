Bachelor Nation is nursing another wound.

The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi announced they were ending their engagement after five months in an exclusive joint statement to E! News on Friday.

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," the couple, whose love story played out on the most recent season of The Bachelor, said. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

Sadly, after 21 seasons of The Bachelor, 13 seasons of The Bachelorette and a few trips to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise, Nick and Vanessa are not the franchise's first couple to call it quits over the years.