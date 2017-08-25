Taylor Swift has announced her upcoming album, Reputation, and dropped her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," and thus, fans are going crazy because that means another big bit of news is likely on the horizon...

A tour!

Though the 27-year-old singer hasn't announced any specific dates just yet, she has set up a new initiative for buying tickets, which can only mean that news is coming soon.

"Taylor Swift Tix" is a program in conjunction with Ticketmaster that's dedicated to making sure "verified fans" have access to tickets over bots and scalpers.