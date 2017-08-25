Taylor Swift has announced her upcoming album, Reputation, and dropped her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," and thus, fans are going crazy because that means another big bit of news is likely on the horizon...
A tour!
Though the 27-year-old singer hasn't announced any specific dates just yet, she has set up a new initiative for buying tickets, which can only mean that news is coming soon.
"Taylor Swift Tix" is a program in conjunction with Ticketmaster that's dedicated to making sure "verified fans" have access to tickets over bots and scalpers.
The initiative will allow fans to pre-register to buy tickets, giving them a better shot at actually getting their hands on a pair before the shows sell out.
This, of course, bodes the question: How—aside from your Apple Music library full of all her music, a room plastered in her posters, receipts from all her concerts and her Reputation album cover set as the wallpaper on your computer—do you become a legit "verified" fan and take advantage of this opportunity?
Well, let us lay it out for you: First and foremost, you need to register on the "Taylor Swift Tix" portal using your Ticketmaster account. Once you've done so, you will choose the city in which you'll likely attend the concert.
Then, you will be asked to complete a variety of activities that will boost your spot in the ticket queue and increase your chances of landing a pair. The activities include anything from pre-ordering Reputation to watching the "Look What You Made Me Do" lyric video—which, let's be honest, you've probably already done about five times (and will only continue to do).
Registration on Taylor Swift Tix is open until November 28, but as is expected with anything revolving around Swift and her fans, the website has already been inundated with a massive user response.