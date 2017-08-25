Miley Cyrus Poses as a Nude Fairy for David LaChapelle's Book Lost + Found

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mindy Kaling

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port

Remember When Justin Timberlake Dissed The Hills at the 2007 MTV VMAs?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miley Cyrus

David LaChapelle/Taschen

Miley Cyrus makes for one sexy sprite.

Famed photographer David LaChapelle has released the cover for Lost + Found, which shows Cyrus dressed as a fairy. The "Malibu" singer gives the illusion that she is posing naked, but in reality, she's wearing a clear bodysuit embellished with carefully placed pink Swarovski crystals.

Cyrus, who also wears rainbow wings, appears in a prison cell tangled with flowering branches. Lost + Found, Vol. 1 of LaChapelle's first publication in a decade, promises to show over 150 unpublished works, ranging from his early work in New York City in the '80s up through today.

The "Younger Now" singer isn't the only notable person LaChapelle will be featuring in Lost + Found, of course. Julian Assange, David Bowie, Naomi Campbell, Hillary Clinton, Michael Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Amber Rose, Uma Thurman, Andy Warhol, Kanye West and Amy Winehouse are among those selected to appear in the latest collection. According to LaChapelle's publisher, Taschen, the book is "coming soon" and will sell for $69.99.

Photos

Miley Cyrus' Naked (and Almost Naked) Pics

In a press release promoting the book's release, Taschen says LaChapelle's Lost + Found "represents the dizzying journey of an unrivalled critical and creative eye, navigating a world in thrall to hyper-polished sexuality, as much as to the profound questions of human existence."

LaChapelle's monographic Lost + Found exhibition is currently on display at Casa dei Tre Oci in Venice, Italy. Curated by Denis Curti and Reiner Opoku, it includes 100 portraits featuring the likes of Muhammad Ali, Jeff Koons and Madonna. The exhibition is scheduled to close Sept. 10.

Cyrus, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of her sixth studio album.

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Naked , Books , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.