What's good, Nicki Minaj?

On Thursday night, about 40 minutes after Taylor Swift dropped her anticipated new single, revealed to be titled "Look What You Made Me Do," the rapper took to Twitter to write, "N---a sit down. Be humble."

Coincidence? Maybe. Some fans speculated that Nicki was merely referencing the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's single "Humble."

But if her statement is directly connected to Taylor's new release, it wouldn't be surprising.

The two feuded briefly in 2015. After it was revealed that Nicki's "Anaconda" music video was not nominated for Video of the Year at the 2015 MTV VMAs, she tweeted, "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year."

Taylor's "Bad Blood" video, which featured a slew of models and actresses, took the tweet as a diss and responded, "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.."

Nicki then told her she never said a word about her, saying, "I love u just as much. But u should speak on this." Taylor then apologized and she and Nicki ended up performing together at the VMAs.