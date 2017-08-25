It's the final round of E! News' Disney Channel Battle, and each vote counts more than ever.

The third round of the competition ended this morning at 5 a.m. PT and eliminated five of the network's most popular series: Girl Meets World, Good Luck Charlie, Jessie, Phineas and Ferb and Wizards of Waverly Place. As a result, the final five has been narrowed down to Hannah Montana, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and That's So Raven. Which of the series, which were on the air at varying points between 2001 and 2011, will win?

Cast your vote now: