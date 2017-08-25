Disney Channel Battle: Vote in the Final Round for Your Favorite TV Series

Disney Battle

Disney

It's the final round of E! News' Disney Channel Battle, and each vote counts more than ever.

The third round of the competition ended this morning at 5 a.m. PT and eliminated five of the network's most popular series: Girl Meets World, Good Luck Charlie, Jessie, Phineas and Ferb and Wizards of Waverly Place. As a result, the final five has been narrowed down to Hannah Montana, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and That's So Raven. Which of the series, which were on the air at varying points between 2001 and 2011, will win?

Cast your vote now:

Disney Channel Battle Round 4
Which Disney Channel Series Is the Best?
21.0
11.8
41.1
11.1
15.0

The contest began Aug. 18 with 40 series, including Austin & Ally, Best Friends Whenever, Bizaardvark, K.C. Undercover, Liv and Maddie, Phil of the Future and Sonny With a Chance.

Voting in Round 4 will remain open until 5 a.m. P.T. on Monday, Aug. 28.

