Taylor Swift Teams Up With Shonda Rhimes for #TGIT

At least one person heard Taylor Swift 's new song "Look What You Made Me Do" before the rest of the world: Shonda Rhimes. Moments after the 27-year-old singer-songwriter released the first single from her upcoming album Reputation, ABC released the first promo for #TGIT, previewing Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, set to the new track. #TGIT—an acronym for Thank God It's Thursday—was slightly amended to become #TGITaylor.

"Yes. Oh yes. New #TGIT. New @taylorswift13," Rhimes told her 1.54 million Twitter followers early Friday morning, writing, "It's happening. It's all happening... #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo."

Ranking Taylor Swift's Hunky Music Video Boyfriends

Swift is a longtime fan of Rhimes' series, especially Grey's Anatomy. She has even befriended Ellen Pompeo and even named one of her cats after the actress' character, Dr. Meredith Grey.

Grey's Anatomy's two-hour premiere begins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 28, followed by the return of How to Get Away With Murder at 10 p.m. Scandal's seventh and final season premieres Oct. 5.

Swift, meanwhile, is gearing up for the Nov. 10 release of Reputation, her sixth studio album. She wrote the album's lead single with music producer Jack Antonoff, as well as Fred Fairbrass, Richard Fairbrass and Rob Manzoli. According to iTunes, Reputation will include 15 new tracks.

For those who can't wait until November, never fear. Fans will get their first look at select images from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video on Good Morning America Friday.

